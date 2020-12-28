By Vafa İsmayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has expressed his condolence to senior Pakistani military officials over the killing of the country's servicemen in a military helicopter crash.

"I have been deeply saddened by the news about the death of brotherly Pakistan Armed Forces’ servicemen as a result of a military helicopter crash in Pakistan. I pray Allah for the deceased servicemen, share the grief of their families and relatives, as well as express my deep condolences to them," Hasanov said in his letter of condolences.

Hasanov shared his condolences with his Pakistani counterpart Pervez Khattak and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza.

At least four soldiers including two pilots of the Pakistani army were killed in a helicopter crash in the northern areas of the country. According to the Pakistani army statement on December 27, the helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during a casualty evacuation operation in the Minimarg area of Gilgit Baltistan.

---

