Azerbaijan is restoring historic Shush city in Nagorno-Karabakh liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day-war.

The country’s largest energy provider Azerenergy OJSC is laying a 110kV high-voltage power line from Fuzuli to Shusha, the company has reported.

The measures are taken in order to connect the Shusha city to Azerbaijan’s general electricity system and to provide the city with sustainable energy.

In the meantime, the reconstruction of the Shukurbeyli substation with the capacity of 110-35-10kV in Fuzuli region, which will supply electricity to most of the liberated territories as a source, is completed and its capacity is increased.

For this purpose, an additional 100kV high-voltage line was laid from Imishli to Shukurbeyli substation at a distance of 51 km.

Moreover, the total capacity of the substation will be increased from 50MVA to 80MVA. The substation will be controlled remotely through the installation of modern digital equipment.

Likewise, a 110kV high-voltage power line is being laid from the Shukurbeyli substation in Fuzuli to Shusha. The 75 km Fuzuli-Shusha overhead line will be two-ways, which will make it possible to transfer loads from one line to another, avoiding interruptions in power supply in case of an accident.

Around 100 power transmission lines have already been installed and wires have been suspended at a distance of 15 km. The high-voltage overhead line passing through Fuzuli’s Shukurbayli village, Khojavand’s Boyuktaglar village and Shusha’s Dashalty village will be connected to the existing substation in Shusha. However, it was underlined that after some time the line will be disconnected and installed at a newly built 110/35/10kV substation in Shusha.

Additionally, construction of a new 110kV line is being carried out on a rotational basis in the difficult mountainous and wooded areas in snowy, foggy and rainy weather.

“The 110kV line “Fuzuli-Shusha” will be commissioned in the near future, and after many years our light will be on in Shusha,” the company stated.

Shusha was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The 44-day-war ended with the Kremlin-brokered peace deal signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

