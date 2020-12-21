By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group have reached an agreement to create a joint media platform, Trend reports.

In this regard, on December 15 in Turkey’s Istanbul, a corresponding Protocol of Intent was signed, according to which for the first time, two independent media structures of Azerbaijan and Turkey will create a high-tech and modern media platform. During the talks, the agency’s Director-General Ilgar Huseynov, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova, and head of Albayrak holding, which includes Albayrak Media Group, Ahmet Albayrak discussed a strategy for future joint cooperation.

Albayrak congratulated the guests on the victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020) for liberating its territories.

"Turkey is always next to the fraternal Azerbaijani people, and it’s also important to work together in the media sphere," he said.

During the meeting, Albayrak Media Group’s active information support to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War has been emphasized. Gratitude was expressed to Ahmet Albayrak for his great contribution to bringing the truth about what was happening in the Karabakh conflict zone to the international community.

Turkish media outlets paid great attention to this event, professionally covering the Patriotic War.

From this point of view, numerous materials prepared by the media group’s web resources such as Yeni Safak, TVNET, and gzt.com, not only reached a very large audience in Turkey and abroad but also clearly demonstrated fraternal relations between the two countries.

Albayrak Media Group, being part of Albayrak Group Holding, was established in 1952.

It has a leading position in the Turkish media market and includes such popular resources as the newspaper ‘Yeni Safak’, Internet television TVNET, as well as magazines ‘Derin History’, ‘Z Report’, ‘Lokma’, ‘Gender’, ‘Skyroad’, ‘Bilge Cocuk’, ‘Bilge Minik’, as well as the weekly ‘Real Life’ and the monthly ‘Post Oyku’ magazines.

