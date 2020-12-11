By Trend

The entry and exit will be restricted in five cities and 12 districts of Azerbaijan, quarantine posts will be created from December 14, 2020, head of the PR department of the Main Department of the State Traffic Police, Police Major Namidan Piriyev told Trend on Dec. 11.

Piriyev stressed that the entry and exit of vehicles will be limited to these territories in connection with the tightening of the quarantine regime.

"Only special vehicles and vehicles of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) will be able to pass through the posts," the head of the department said.

"The movement of vehicles and workers involved in the spheres, who are allowed to work during strict quarantine regime, will be regulated through registration on www.e-icaze.gov.az website," Piriyev said.

The head of the department added that from December 14, people living in five cities and 12 districts in which the quarantine regime is being tightened, and who do not have a work permit during this period, will be able to leave their place of residence only on the basis of SMS - permission.

"Therefore, quarantine and control posts will be established in these cities and districts, which will start to work from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 14," Piriyev said.

