President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azertag has reported.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz