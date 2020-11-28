By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerenergy OJSC is implementing an important project on compensation of reactive power in Karabakh and adjacent regions, the company has reported.

Moreover, the company will install shunt reactors at the 330-kV Goranboy distribution point and at 330-kV Yashma substation, covering the northeastern regions of the country and the Absheron peninsula.

It was noted that shunt reactors installed at the two main power system nodes of Azerbaijan will increase the throughput by receiving and regulating the power of high voltage power lines with a capacity of 330 kV, thus proving reactive load compensation. In addition, controlled shunt reactors will increase lines’ capacity, reduce technical losses and thus improve load quality and save a lot of energy and financial resources.

Furthermore, the overhaul of the strategically important 330, 220, 110 and 10 kV Yashma substations with an installed controlled shunt reactor is underway.

It should be noted that the Yashma substation, which has been in operation for 50 years, is an important hub of power supply in the northeastern regions of the country and the Absherona peninsula. In addition, it is an important exchange hub between the energy systems of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Thus, in order to avoid emergencies, new equipment is installed that meets modern requirements, autotransformers are replaced with more powerful ones, open distribution capacity is expanded. Likewise, a new administrative building is being constructed at the substation, which will be equipped with modern equipment.

Additionally, it should be noted that the construction of 330 kV overhead power lines from the new Gobu substation to the Yashma substation has started.

The Azerenergy OJSC was established in 1996 under the Azerbaijani presidential decree.

By enabling the activity of the electro energy system of the country, Azerenergy realizes the coordination of the electricity production and transmission, single center-controlled electric stations, substations, system-organizing high-voltage - 110, 220, 330, 500 kW electricity transmission lines and their dispatcher management tools.

