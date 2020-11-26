By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is eliminating the consequences of damages inflicted on the country's gas sector by the Armenian armed forces during the shelling of Tartar region's Shikharkh settlement, Azerigas has reported.

To recap, the settlement was mainly populated by the IDPs during the Second Karabakh War.

Under the order of Azerigas Director-General Ruslan Aliyev, several construction teams were sent from Baku to Tartar region in this regard. Apart from this, the settlement's supply with the necessary equipment is reportedly being considered at a high level.

Moreover, the gas supply to 1,172 subscribers in 34 residential buildings in Shikharkh settlement had been temporarily suspended. The company underlined that only residents of this settlement in the region are not provided with gas.

Additionally, all problems in other regions in the service area of the Tartar Regional Directorate of Gas Exploitation - Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda, Beylagan and Fuzuli, which suffer from damages to the gas industrycaused by the Armenian armed forces during the hostilities, have already been eliminated.

