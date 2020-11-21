By Trend

Sale of polyethylene bags and plastic cups will be limited in Azerbaijan from next year, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the draft law 'On Environmental Protection' (first reading), which were discussed during a meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on November 20.

The amendment to the document provides for restrictions on the import, production, sale by entrepreneurs, as well as the sale and provision of plastic bags with a thickness of up to 15 microns, as well as disposable plastic sticks for mixing, forks, knives, plates to the consumer at catering points and service facilities. and glasses.

It is proposed that the law on polyethylene bags will enter into force on January 1, 2021, and for single-use plastic products, on July 1, 2021.

During the meeting, a bill on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses were discussed in the first reading.

According to the amendments, entrepreneurs will bear an administrative liability in case of import, production, sale and delivery of plastic bags up to 15 microns thick, as well as of disposable tableware to buyers at trade, public catering and service objects, .

After discussion, both amendments were put to a vote and adopted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz