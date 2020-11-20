By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov has met this country`s newly-elected President Maia Sandu, Azertag has reported.

The ambassador presented President Ilham Aliyev's letter of congratulation to Maia Sandu.

During the meeting, the sides underlined that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue to develop. The two noted that traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue expanding to the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Maia Sandu won the second round of the presidential election held on November 15.

Azerbaijan and Moldova closely cooperate within international organizations. Cooperation in various international and regional programs and projects, including the energetic and transportation ones in the framework of the Silk Road, TRACECA, GUAM and Eastern Partnership, opens a good perspective for joint actions.

