Azerbaijan continues to provide apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided 26 houses to citizens of this category. Of them, 13 houses were provided in Gazakh, 5 houses in Kurdamir, 3 houses in Quba and 5 houses in Lankaran regions.

It should be noted that one of the programmes of social protection - the programme of providing houses, private apartments and cars for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans - is expanding every year.

Under the presidential instructions, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses in 2020.

To date, more than 790, apartments and individual houses, including 554 apartments and 237 individual houses, have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by the end of the year. Moreover, 400 cars will be given in 2020, most of which have already been provided. The rest will be provided before the end of the year.

So far, 8,379 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,964 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019.

Earlier, the ministry reported that in line with the president's instructions, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

