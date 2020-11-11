By Laman Ismayilova

The Caucasian Muslims Office hosted an international conference on the theme "Problems of the Modern World: Incitement to Hatred, Terrorism, Extremism, Islamophobia and Armenia's Aggression against Azerbaijan" on November 10.

The conference was attended by religious leaders of the Islamic world and influential public and political figures.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade conveyed greetings of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants. He congratulated President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the Azerbaijani people with the Victory Day over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Allahshukur Pashazade informed the conference participants about war crimes committed by Armenia in Ganja, Barda, Terter and other cities and towns of Azerbaijan. Hundreds of mosques, temples, churches, thousands of cemeteries were destroyed as a result of Armenian aggression.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office also touched upon falsification of samples of general Islamic significance.

He expressed confidence that mosques and sanctuaries will be restored thanks to the decisive policy of the President Ilham Aliyev.

Special Representative of OIC Secretary General Marghoob Saleem Butt emphasized that the OIC always supports Azerbaijan's struggle to restore its territorial integrity. Recalling the significance of the statements made recently, the OIC representative emphasized solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Turlish Minister of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the liberation of the heart of Karabakh - Shusha from the occupation and the Victory Day. The Minister stressed that Turkey will always support the friendly and fraternal relations with Azerbaijan.

Chairman of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organizations (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman said that Iran supports the implementation of four UN resolutions and Azerbaijan's right to restore its territorial integrity.

ICRO chairman congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the liberation of Shusha and the Victory Day.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli informed the conference participants about the realities of the latest military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan. He noted that by attracting religious figures Armenia was trying to present the conflict as a religious one.

Deputy Chairman of the Egyptian Parliament Mahmoud El Sherif spoke about the high level of Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations. He also discussed issues on the agenda of the international conference.

In his speech, ISESCO Director General Salim Al-Malik touched upon the importance of protecting the religious and spiritual heritage of pan-Islamic significance in the Azerbaijani territories that were subjected to Armenian vandalism.

"Azerbaijan is a safe and proud land between the West and the East. A number of Azerbaijan's initiatives have been approved by the world community. Peaceful coexistence in Azerbaijan will make a great contribution to the establishment of peace. I wish peace to the President and the people of Azerbaijan," said ISESCO Director General.

The director of the Pakistani Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad expressed moral and political support to Azerbaijan. He sincerely congratulated the Azerbaijani people with the Victory Day.

The chairman of the Uzbek Muslim Board Usmonkhon Alimov said that the relations between his country and Azerbaijan have historical roots. He shared his thoughts on preserving the common cultural heritage, religious and spiritual ties existing between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan at a high level.

In their remarks, Vice-president and imam of CO.RE.IS. (Islamic Religious Community) in Italy Yahya Sergio Yahe Pallavicini, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims Yusuf Abdulrahman Nzibo, head of Bulgaria's Islamic Community, Grand Mufti Mustafa Hadji, Grand Mufti Mustafa Hadji and other speakers supported Azerbaijan's restoration of their of sovereign rights based on international law.

In conclusion, the conference participants presented a congratulatory address to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. A declaration was also adopted as part of the conference.

