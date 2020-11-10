By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is helping citizens that come from the newly-liberated territories to build small businesses under the program of self-employment, the ministry reported on November 8.

Another group of program participants from this category of citizens, were provided with funds in line with their business plans. In addition, some small enterprises in the sphere or production and services were created.

The program aims to provide access to small businesses for about 12,000 families in 2020.

So far, the State Employment Agency has already involved about 8,300 unemployed and low-income families in the self-employment program, providing 4,500 of them with assets needed in their businesses, and this process continues.

Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, IDPs, war veterans, members of low-income families and others.

It was noted that as part of the self-employment program of 2020, individuals involved in the self-employment will be provided with assets without involvement in vocational trainings due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, after the end of the special quarantine regime, those individuals will be able to participate in the training programs.

Additionally, it should be noted that the program covered more than 10,000 families in 2019 and about 7,300 families in 2018.

Likewise, earlier the ministry has reported that Azerbaijan’s self-employment program will cover 15,000 families in 2021.

Azerbaijan also continues opening vocational education centers that are providing training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills. Citizens who have successfully completed the training are issued certificates and then provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications.

