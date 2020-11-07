By Trend

The building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkov (Ukraine), was fired at, Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Kharkov Afgan Salmanov, Trend reports.

The incident occurred at around 02:30 local time on Nov. 7. Two unidentified men shot at the building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkov six times. This was recorded by an outdoor video surveillance camera. At that time, there was no one in the consulate.

On October 25, in the capital of Estonia - Tallinn, unknown persons wearing masks put pig heads in front of the entrance to the Islamic Center and the embassies of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the city. All three incidents were reported to the police. An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

