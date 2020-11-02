President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Bidzina Ivanishvili, Chairman of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party.

"Dear Mr. Ivanishvili,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the New Azerbaijan Party, I heartily congratulate you on the victory of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party in the parliamentary election in Georgia.

The victory of your party in the third consecutive parliamentary election reaffirmed the support of the friendly people of Georgia for the political line you are pursuing.

I believe that this victory will serve further prosperity of your country and contribute to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership based on centuries-old traditions of friendship and good neighborliness between our nations.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you good health, successes in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Georgia lasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz