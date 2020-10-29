By Laman Ismayilova

UNICEF has released a statement on one month of fighting in and beyond Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Ten-month old Narin; one-year old Madina. Aysu, 8; Viktoria, 9; Shahriyar, 13; Artur, 13; Farid, 14; Fidan, 15; Nigar, 15; Orkhan, 16. These are the names and ages of 10 children known to have been killed during one month of fighting in and beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The names of an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl have not been released," the statement said.

"Over 130,000 people have been displaced, 76 schools and kindergartens damaged, and one maternity hospital shelled. Countless children are being scarred by the psychological impact of daily exposure to rocket and missile attacks in civilian areas. For children, this is the horrific tally of four weeks of fighting, and three thus far unrespected ceasefires."

UNICEF appeals once again for an immediate and complete cessation of hostilities so that no more children’s lives are lost.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia and took some strategic heights under control.

Starting from September 27, Armenia has launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam. Armenia also targeted Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

For almost 30 years Armenia has been ignoring the world’s community calls for peace and four UN Security Council resolutions, demanding immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz