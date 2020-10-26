By Trend

Russia is striving to play the role of a balancer in the South Caucasus, so its position is unlikely to change strongly or somehow obviously concerning Armenia and Azerbaijan, Professor of St. Petersburg State University, Doctor of Political Sciences, Candidate of Historical Sciences Natalya Yeremina told Trend.

Yeremina made the remark commenting on the issue that Armenian President Armen Sarkisian appealed to NATO for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and how this step may affect relations of this country with Russia.

According to Yeremina, Russia is most afraid of being dragged into the conflict as much as possible, including from a military point of view.

Therefore, the possible participation of NATO in the conflict in any form, for Russia, means an unfavorable course of this conflict, and its possible aggravation.

“In this matter, for Russia, the appeal of the parties to the conflict to external players, especially NATO, is unacceptable. Russia seeks to play the role of a balancer in the region, so it is unlikely that Russia's position will strongly or somehow obviously change concerning Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia seeks to be a stabilizer in the region,” the expert noted.

