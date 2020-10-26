Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated commanders of the joint military corps Yashar Hasanov and Zaur Guliyev who distinguished themselves in the liberation of the city of Gubadli and several villages of Gubadli district from occupiers.

The head of state wished them new successes in the battles for the Motherland. President Ilham Aliyev instructed them to convey his congratulations and gratitude to the entire military personnel.

