By Trend

French President Emmanuel Macron's irrational behavior about Anti-Islamism shows that he is inexperienced in politics, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Vice-Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote on Twitter page, Trend reports.

The secretary emphasized that If Macron, who aspires to lead the European Union, was experienced, he must not to disrespect Islam.

“I suggest that he reads more history,” Shamkhani noted.

--

