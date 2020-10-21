21 October 2020 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Separate meetings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan were held in Russia’s Moscow city on October 20-21, Trend reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The urgent issues related to the implementation of the previously reached agreements on the ceasefire regime in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the creation of conditions for its sustainable settlement were discussed during the talks.
