By Trend

The Armenian armed forces continue terror acts against the Azerbaijani civilians, grossly violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared from 12:00 pm on October 10, 2020, including the basic norms and principles of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, Trend reports citing Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.

Since the morning of Oct. 14, the armed units of the armed forces of Armenia have subjected the Tartar district to an intensive missile and artillery bombardment from various directions.

“As a result of the shell hit in the courtyard of a rural school in Tartar district at about 10 am on Oct. 14, the representative of Mayor’s Office of Tartar district on the administrative-territorial district of the Duyarly village - Ramiz Zeynalov (born in 1971), representative of the Mayor’s Office on the administrative-territorial district of the Asgarli village - Kamran Ahmadov (1966-born), residents of the village - Matlab Aliyev (1976-born), Khayyam Ahmadov (1987-born), Ilgar Ibrahimov (1965-born), Firdovsi Aghazade (1996-born) and Agha Suleymanov (born in 1960), received injuries of various degrees of severity. All the injured were hospitalized,” said the message.

“Moreover, following the Armenian shelling, an employee of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Namig Gambarov (1983-born), sent to the front-line zone to highlight events, was wounded. He was also hospitalized and his car suffered serious damage,” the message noted.

At present, officers of the prosecutor's offices are carrying out all possible operationally-investigative measures in combat conditions.

--