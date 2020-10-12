By Trend

The EU Council discussed the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a meeting on 12 October, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, Trend reports.

Borell made a statement during a press conference held following the meeting.

"During the meeting, specific ways of rendering assistance in maintaining the humanitarian ceasefire, an agreement on which was reached on October 10. We recalled the importance of observing the ceasefire. It was also stressed that all regional players should contribute to ending the armed conflict and its de-escalation," he said.

