Azerbaijan is gaining diplomatic and military victory over Armenia, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend on Oct. 9.

“Today, thanks to Azerbaijan’s diplomacy led by President Ilham Aliyev, the fraternal country forced Armenia to sit down at the negotiating table,” the Turkish presidential administration said.

"From the first day of the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the Armenian armed forces, it was obvious that the Azerbaijani army was superior," the Turkish presidential administration said.

“Armenia was obliged to comply with international norms and withdraw its troops from Azerbaijan’s territory rather than continue to pursue an occupation policy,” the Turkish presidential administration said. “Turkey, as before, will always and everywhere support Azerbaijan.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

