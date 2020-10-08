By Trend

The leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, continues to terrorize the peaceful population of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to the office, on October 8, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces, deliberately targeting civilians, settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as clearly distinguishable non-military targets, subjected the village of Shahmammadli, Goranboy district to artillery bombardment, as a result of which a civilian Turyan Guliyeva, born in 1957, was killed while in her house.

Moreover, as a result of missile attacks by the Armenian forces on the city of Ganja, several civilian objects, one car and several houses were damaged.

The prosecutor's office is carrying out the necessary investigative measures.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

