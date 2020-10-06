By Trend

Statements of French President Emanuel Macron could make France’s position in OSCE Minsk Group more difficult, Former President of the Senate of The Netherlands Rene van der Linden told Trend.

Talking current position of France on Nagorno Karabakh conflict, van der Linden said that previously OSCE MG has clearly failed to put more pressure on Armenia and to find the solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“The attack of Armenian troops on Azerbaijan’s territory is clearly against the international law. Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized by the international community as part of Azerbaijan so international community should help in finding solution to the conflict,” van der Linden said.

He also said that following the latest statements of Macron on ‘France’s support to Armenia' will make France's position in OSCE MG more difficult because the country has to play a mediation role and not to take a clear stand.

“France has taken separate position not only regarding this aggression but also regarding the Turkey-Greece issue, as well the developments in Libya. So, on one hand Macron has adhered to European position on international security and on the other hand he has his own position in different cases,” he said.

Van der Linden made reference to the large Armenian diaspora in France speaking about the position of Macron.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

