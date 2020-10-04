By Trend

On September 30Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade took part in the broadcast of the RISIKO program of the Italian Radio Sparlamento radio, dedicated to the causes of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy.

The program was also attended by Italian journalists Antonio Albanese and Graziella Ciangiulio, as well as Head of the Armenia-Italy Friendship Group of Armenian Parliament Maria Karapetyan.

In response to the Armenian MP’s nonsense statements about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the ongoing military operations, the Azerbaijani ambassador provided detailed information on the history of the conflict, Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, documents adopted by international organizations and supporting the fair position of Azerbaijan.

He also spoke about Azerbaijan's constructive approach, always demonstrated by our country in the peaceful settlement of the conflict,

Ahmadzade also talked of Armenia's attempts to prolong the negotiations and to maintain the status quo, especially Armenia's continuous provocative actions during the recent months.

The Azerbaijani ambassador also spoke about the new military aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, and the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to suppress it.

"The Armenian side, which had lost on the battlefield, resorted to a new provocations and launched a new disinformation campaign against our country," Ahmadzade added.

The ambassador also exposed the lies spread by the Armenian side with appropriate arguments.

Ahmadzade also answered questions from journalists about military operations, resolution of the conflict, and etc.

