By Trend

The settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is possible only through the liberation of the occupied territories, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

“The question is very simple - if Armenia wants peace, it must withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories,” Kalin added. “This is also Azerbaijan’s official position, which we support.”

“Unfortunately, one gets such impression that everything was in order in Nagorno-Karabakh region but after Turkey's intervention, the situation escalated,” the spokesman added. “In fact, there is continuing Armenian occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh region and Azerbaijan, which is fighting against it.”

“Our support to Azerbaijan is of a moral, political nature," Kalin said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz