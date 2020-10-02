By Trend

French President Macron is struggling not for peace in the region, but for electoral votes of French Armenians, Deputy of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Arzu Naghiyev said.

Naghiyev made the remark at the parliament’s plenary session held on Oct. 2, Trend reports.

The MP noted that statements that contradict the international mandate of the OSCE lead to violation of balance rather than peace.

“Maintaining the balance is a direct obligation of the French side. It is a pity that the French president speaks from an inadequate position. I think that the main point here is that Macron is struggling for the votes of the Armenian voters in France rather than for peace in the South Caucasus,” he said. “Such cases happened before, as well."

Naghiyev also pointed out that France has historically expressed its position on the Muslim states - Algeria, Libya, and everyone knows to what this led to.

“I think that Macron, as the head of a state like France, should remember the times when De Gaulle was the head of state, and his attitude towards Azerbaijan. In addition, the Azerbaijani and French peoples always had friendly relations,” he said. “The great leader Heydar Aliyev made his first visit after the restoration of independence to France. Oil contracts have been signed between Azerbaijan and France, and it should be taken into account.”

“With all the above, Macron's position doesn’t meet international norms, that is, the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group made a statement leading to escalation and preservation of the status quo rather than a peaceful solution to the conflict. Therefore, the format of the OSCE Minsk Group should be revised, and France should express its attitude on this issue."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz