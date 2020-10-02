By Trend

Anti-semitism in Armenia ha reached unprecedented limits, Vahid Bayramov, chairman of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AzIz), told Trend.

He noted that Armenia is a mono – ethnic state, where Armenians amount up to 99 percent of the population.

"Hundreds of thousands of representatives of other nationalities were expelled from Armenia, and it is not known whether the Jewish community in this country has at least 100 people," he said.

Bayramov added that Armenia recalled its Ambassador from Israel on October 1, 2020, which indicates the tension in relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Israel has quite warm relations with Azerbaijan, which is confirmed by all well-known Israeli politicians.

"Everyone knows how well Jewish people are treated in Azerbaijan. The Jewish community of Azerbaijan and the state of Israel itself are well aware of the details of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and express their support for Azerbaijan," Bayramov said.

He noted that Israel supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"The Jewish community in Azerbaijan hopes for the early liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation," said the chairman.

--

