By Trend

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian's statement that citizens of other countries of Armenian origin are fighting and can fight in Nagorno-Karabakh clashes is an open violation of international law, the Turkish government told Trend.

Thus, the Armenian authorities indirectly admit that they violate international law, the Turkish government said.

"Regardless of nationality, no citizen of one country can fight on the territory of another country, especially if these are the occupied territories, " the Turkish government said.

The Turkish government noted that Sarkissian tries to explain this by the fact that Armenians allegedly take part in hostilities in order to prevent a repetition of the events of 1915.

"We repeat once again that Sarkissian's statement implies a gross violation of international law, and the participation of citizens of other countries in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is of a criminal nature".

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian admitted to the fact that Armenians from different countries are taking part in battles in Nagorno-Karabakh on Oct.1.

Sarkissian made the statement while on the air of Al Jazeera TV .

"They are ethnic Armenians and there is nothing wrong with the fact that they are fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, despite them being citizens of different countries. We admit the participation of Armenians from different countries in the hostilities at the frontline," he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.