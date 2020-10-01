By Trend

The leaders of the parties represented in the Pakistani Senate, as well as other senators, condemned the provocations and aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.

The Senate of Pakistan stated that it strongly condemns the attacks of the Armenian armed forces on civilian infrastructure and combat positions of Azerbaijan.

The head of the group of senators from the ruling party in the Pakistani Senate, Dr. Shahzad Wasim, strongly condemned the attack committed by the Armenians, supported the fair position of Azerbaijan on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Senator Sekhar Kamran stressed that aimed fire at the civilian population of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces along the line of contact is a gross violation of UN Security Council resolutions, norms and principles of international law.

