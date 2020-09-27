By Trend

The Armenian armed forces blatantly violating the ceasefire regime made another provocation against Azerbaijan, by intensively attacking the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces along the frontline, as well as the villages of Qapanli of Terter district, Chiragli and Orta Garavend of Aghdam district, Alkhanli and Shukurbeyli of Fizuli district and Jojuq Merjanli of Jabrayil district, using large-caliber weapons, mortar launchers and artillery on September 27, 2020 at around 06:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“According to the information of the Ministry of Defense, there are reports of dead and wounded among civilians and military servicemen,” the message said. “Extensive damage has been inflicted on many homes and civilian infrastructure.”

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan undertake counter-offensive measures within the right of self-defense and in full compliance with the international humanitarian law to prevent another military aggression from Armenia and ensure the security of civilians and densely populated residential areas,” the message said.

“Full responsibility for the present situation falls on the leadership of Armenia,” said the statement.

