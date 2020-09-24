By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on September 25. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +17-20 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's northern and western areas. East wind will blow intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +24-29 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +14-17 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

