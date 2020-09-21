By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will repatriate 250 more people stranded in neighboring Georgia due to COVID-19, local media reported on September 21.

Of them, 93 are Azerbaijani citizens, 153 Georgian citizens, and four Russian citizens.

On September 20, repatriated citizens passed the coronavirus test in one of Tbilisi clinics.

All citizens tested negative will be taken to the border checkpoint «Sınıq körpü» by special buses from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, to return back to the country on September 21.

It should be noted that repatriated citizens will not be placed under quarantine in Azerbaijan. However all citizens undertake obligations for self-isolation for two weeks upon arrival.

The Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

So far, Azerbaijan has repatriated more than 2,000 citizens from Georgia.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders with all neighbouring countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz