Azerbaijan has allocated $2.27 million (3,866 million AZN) to modernize the unified information system of the Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree on September 9.

According to the order, for this purpose, funds have been allocated to the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription from the president’s reserve fund envisaged in the state budget for 2020.

The modernization of the unified information system considers fundamental changes in the field of security, hardware and software tools in the unified electronic information system of the state service.

The State Service for Mobilization and Conscription was established in order to ensure the application of the law "On military position and military service" dated December 23, 2011, and to improve the management structure in the relevant field in order to meet its modern requirements.

