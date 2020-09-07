By Ayya Lmahamad

Lithuania might launch direct regular air traffic to Azerbaijan.

The country’s Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania has told Trend that opening direct flights to Azerbaijan is one of the priority issues for the ministry.

"We are aware of the interest of the Azerbaijani side to continue the process of coordinating the draft agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Lithuania on air communication. We are also interested in the course of negotiations on Azerbaijan's accession to the EU Common Airspace," the ministry stated.

According to the report, Lithuanian transport regulatory authorities are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in achieving the goals and obligations related to the association agreement with the European Union and other strategic documents.

Lithuanian minster also expressed his country’s readiness to cooperate in bilateral projects such as TAIEX, Twinning and other.

Additionally, it was noted that it is possible to expand cooperation in accordance with the needs of transport and logistics authorities of Azerbaijan, as Lithuania has a group of highly qualified specialist in the sectors of road, rail and sea transport.

It should be noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders with all countries. So far, only charter flights to some countries are operating.

---

