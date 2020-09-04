By Ayya Lmahamad

Construction of a new distribution facility for the installation of two power transformer is underway in Baku, Azerishig has reported.

In order to improve power supply to the population of Mahammadli village of Absheron region, with a population of about 7,000 people, construction of a new distribution facility for the installation of two power transformers with a capacity of 1600 kV has began.

Moreover, damaged cables were replaced by new one on 10 kV Mahammadli-1, Mahammadli-4 and Mahammadli-5 overhead lines. The lines were replaced with modern cables of higher quality.

Furthermore, several new transformers were installed in this area and a new power center was built.

After the completion of work in this settlement, houses will be provided with stable and high-quality electricity, the number of accidents will be reduced, and the amount of losses will be minimized.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerishig is reconstructing electric substations located in four regions across the country. Thus, large-scale reconstruction work is being carried out on the electrical system located on the Aran Regional Division of Energy Supply and Sales contact line. Moreover, the 35/10 kV Boyuk Behmenli substation, located on the territory of the Fizuli region electric network, is being fully reconstructed with increasing capacity. In addition, 35/10 kV Dostlug substation, located in the Beylagan power grid, is being reconstructed, the equipment is completely renewed.

Likewise, reconstruction works have also begun on the 35/10 kV Khindiristan substation, located in the Agdam region electric network contact line. As well as, the power supply system in Akhmadagali and Chiragli villages is being fully reconstructed.

Additionally, the reconstruction works are being carried out at Behramtepe substation, located in Imishli region.

