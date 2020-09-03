By Trend

The number of London taxis is projected to increase in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies said in response to Trend news agency’s request.

“In this regard, certain work is being carried out. Renewal of the taxi fleet is one of the priorities of the country's transport sector," the ministry said.

Citizens can use London taxis by calling the number "1000" or using the Baku Taxi mobile application.

"Taxi fare is shown on a taximeter or is sent to a passenger via a mobile application," the ministry said.

Some 100 new LEVC TX 6 seater "London taxis" meeting the modern standards have been supplied to the country.

LEVC TX 6 can travel up to 130 kilometers by using electricity, after which it is possible to change the mode. This means zero harm to the environment and ecology.

Taxis, which use Smart technologies, are safe for both drivers and passengers. Additionally, the car is capable of warning the driver about the maximum speed on the road.

If the driver loses control or changes the trajectory of movement, special sensors transmit the driver the appropriate information.

The passenger compartment of the new taxis is wider than in other "London taxis" and has six seats. The cars have been equipped with USB ports, Wi-Fi and CPS.

To minimize the contact between a driver and a passenger, a glass partition has been installed, which is also very beneficial in terms of isolation and social distance during a pandemic.

There is a special microphone for communicating with the driver, a Braille control panel for the visually impaired, and an information board for the hearing impaired. The car has been equipped with a ramp for people with disabilities.

The payment in these taxis can also be made through POS terminals.

The new taxis have been equipped with the Android system, which creates ample opportunities for drivers to control the whole process through the monitor.

