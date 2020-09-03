President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have inaugurated Children's Art School No.2, named after Vagif Mustafazade in Yasamal district of Baku after major repair, Azertag reported on September 3.

It should be noted that the Children's Art School has been essentially repaired by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Later, President and First Lady attended the opening ceremony of the academic building No. 3 of the Azerbaijan State Economic University after its renovation, in the same district.

