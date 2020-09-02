Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif qizi,

Please accept my warmest and sincere congratulations on your birthday.

Your energy, professionalism and ability to work with people, responsiveness and goodwill have earned you tremendous respect both in Azerbaijan and abroad. I always remember with warmth our meetings and conversations, during which we discussed many issues on the bilateral and international agendas and found common approaches to their solution. I highly value the trust that has been established between us.

The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation is aware of the significant contribution you are making to the humanization of international relations and of your active participation in the preservation and enhancement of the world’s social and cultural values. We are also well aware of and highly appreciate your activities aimed at consolidating the global female community for the benefit of building a stable and secure future for our descendants.

Mehriban khanim, I wish you good health, good mood, inspiration, peace, kindness and prosperity from the bottom of my heart. May your life always have the respect and support of friends and colleagues, the warmth and love of family and friends.

I will always be glad to see you in Russia.

Please accept the assurances of my highest respect for you," the letter said.

