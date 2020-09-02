By Akbar Mammadov

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan held discussions on logistics, e-commerce and internet technologies with “Alibaba Group”, the Chinese giant multinational technology company, the ministry said on September 1.

During the video meeting with representatives of "Alibaba Group" with the participation of Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, discussions were held on the establishment of logistics and relevant warehousing infrastructure in Azerbaijan, opportunities for cooperation in the data centre and "cloud" infrastructure, e-commerce and other areas. Besides, the sides also agreed to establish a working group on cooperation.

Addressing the event, Guluzade stressed the importance of establishing and developing cooperation with “Alibaba Group”. He said that various projects are being implemented in the country to develop the information society, increase the ICT knowledge of the population, and promote the use of electronic services.

Furthermore, the minister noted that the concept of “Government Cloud "(G-cloud) was adopted by the Presidential Decree dated June 3, 2019, on measures to create a "government cloud "(G-cloud) and provide "cloud" services.

Furthermore, Guluzade said that since 2016, Azerbaijan’s Postal Service “Azerpoçt” LLC has been implementing a regional transit postal centre (HUB) project to implement international e-commerce. As part of the project, e-commerce products ordered by “Azerpoçt” LLC from China have been received by Azerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines and imported to the country, processed as a mail and delivered to CIS and other countries since 2016.

At the meeting, a presentation on the company's “Alibaba Cloud Computing” and “Tmall.com” divisions has been held by a representative of “Alibaba Group”.

It should be noted that “Alibaba Group” provides sale services from consumer to consumer (C2C), from business to consumer (B2C) and from business to business (B2B) through web portals, including electronic payment services, search engines and cloud computing services.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Azerbaijani Embassy China attended the meeting, and “Alibaba Group” representatives Sami Farhad, Director General of the Globalization Office, Laurie Luo, Director of International Government and Public Relations, Shi Feng, Deputy Director, General Manager of the Digital Public Sector, and Tony Chen, Deputy Director of External Relations, “Tmall” Imports and Exports attended the meeting.

It should be noted that earlier, on April 7, the founder of "Alibaba Group" Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations sent humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan as part of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

