Duration of antibodies formed in people who were ill with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is not yet known, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Medical Scientific Committee under the Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Akif Gurbanov said.

Gurbanov made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 29, Trend reports.

According to him, both those who were and who weren’t ill with coronavirus should wear face masks.

"Persons who were ill with the disease in easy or asymptomatic form should not relax, because it’s not known how much the antibodies have formed in their bodies,” he said. “In this regard, it’s difficult to say how hard they will cope with this virus for the second time. Therefore, they must wear masks. Everyone must unite in the fight against this virus."

