By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s state agency for public services to citizens, ASAN Service, will create an information system “ASAN Appeal” to help citizens send complaints related to public services to relevant agencies.

The information system will be launched in line with the president’s relevant order of August 21.

“ASAN Appeal” will ensure the prompt sending of public complaints to the relevant state structures by means of electronic mapping. Complaints can be related to public services, problems on roads and transport, ongoing repair, improvement and cleaning of infrastructure.

The system will also allow monitoring the results of these complaints.

The State Agency for Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan will oversee the operation of the information system "ASAN Appeal".

Moreover, the Agency is tasked to form an information system "ASAN Appeal" as well as a mobile application, in accordance with the decree of the president "On approval of the rules of formation, maintenance, integration and archiving of state information resources and systems".

Likewise, state bodies shall ensure consideration of complaints received through the information system in an order established by law.

Under the presidential decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must approve within the draft regulation on "ASAN Appeal" information system within three months, and take relevant measures to solve the issues of financing the formation, maintenance and content of the information system.

Established in 2012, ASAN Service aims to make services more easily accessible to citizens using modern technologies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz