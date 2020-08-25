By Ayya Lmahamad

The U.S. will provide an additional financial assistance worth $1.47 million to Azerbaijan to help the country to respond to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, U.S. embassy has revealed in its official Facebook page.

Financial assistance will provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Thus, for private sector activities USAID will receive an additional $1 million to provide consulting services and technical support to government and help the small and medium- sized agriculture and agro-tourism enterprises to overcome challenges presented by the pandemic.

Moreover, $471,000 allocated by the State Department will be used to provide housing, food, health and social services to migrants affected by the pandemic.

It should be noted that the United States has provided over $5 million to support Azerbaijan’s response to the immediate and longer-term health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds have been allocated for the REACT-C19 project, to provide food and hygiene supplies to more than 3,600 people in need in the country, curbing the spread of the virus and educating people about the necessary measures.

Additionally, 19 doctors from Turkey have been brought to the country as consultants to improve local clinics.

The U.S. has provided funding to the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and UNICEF, the Federation of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the International Organization for Migration.

It should be noted that during the pandemic Azerbaijan made individual donations to the World Health Organization worth $10 million, and provided humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member countries.

