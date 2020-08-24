By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Railways have begun reconstruction of the Guzdek-Garadagh railway that will greatly contribute to the expansion of the North- South transport corridor and strengthen the country's position as a transit country.

According to the company statement on August 24, reconstruction of railway will allow direct transportation of cargoes from north to south, as well as in the opposite direction, without access to the Absheron peninsula.

The length of the road along the axis is 36 kilometers, including 80 kilometers country roads.

It should be noted that earlier, this line was one-way, which made it impossible for trains to travel simultaneously in both directions along the route. The road, which had been in operation since 1963, later became unusable and was not used for a long time.

According to the new project, the road will be completely demolished and extended, two-lane line will be constructed, allowing trains to move in both directions.

Moreover, two stations, two bridges, four animal crossings, four automobile crossings, five pedestrian crossings, three emergency crossings and 43 water pipelines will be build on this road, making in total the construction of 63 objects of artificial engineering.

Currently, works are underway to prepare the earth ground and to provide drainage and ballast material for the railway infrastructure.

Additionally, operation of the new road line will reduce the railway network load on the Absheron Peninsula, increase the intensity of passenger traffic on the Absheron Ring Road, and help to create new jobs and infrastructure in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz