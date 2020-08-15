By Trend

Azerbaijan is carefully studying the international experience of the fight with coronavirus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Aug. 15, Trend reports.

According to him, a high rate of coronavirus infections is still recorded in the world.

"The number of infections in the world has exceeded 21 million. In some countries, the processes of re-introducing tightened quarantine are underway. This, in particular, is happening in European countries,” Hajiyev noted.

The decrease in the number of infections in Azerbaijan is the result of preventive measures and responsible behavior of the citizens; sometimes there is a slight increase in the number of infections, which is associated with the dynamics of people's activity, he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz