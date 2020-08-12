By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will repatriate 279 more people stranded in neighbouring Georgia due to COVID-19, local media reported on August 11.

Of them, 74 are Azerbaijani citizens, 202 Georgian citizens, 2 Russian citizens and 1 Ukrainian citizen.

On August 11, repatriated citizens passed the coronavirus test in one of Tbilisi clinics.

All citizens tested negative will be taken to the border checkpoint «Sınıq körpü» by special buses from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, to return back to the country.

It should be noted that repatriated citizens will not be placed under quarantine in Azerbaijan. However all citizens undertake obligations for self- isolation for two weeks upon arrival.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

It should be noted that the Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders.

