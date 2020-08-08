Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the President of the Republic of Singapore Her Excellency Madame Halimah Yacob.

"Dear Madame President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Singapore," Azerbaijani president wrote.

"The present level of Azerbaijan-Singapore relations and cooperation within the international bodies, particularly, the Non-Aligned Movement is gratifying," the head of state said.

"On this notable day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting prosperity to your people," Azerbaijani president wrote.

---

