By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is planning to allocate additional AZN 843.6 million ($496.2M) to support healthcare system, businesses and state companies during the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported with the reference to the Finance Ministry of August 3.

According to the statement, additional funds for these purposes will be allocated as a result of planned amendments to the state budget for 2020. The relevant draft amendments have submitted to the parliament and will be reviewed on August 4.

The amendments envisage allocation of additional financing in four directions in the amount of AZN 843.6 million ($496.2M).

Of these, AZN 369 million ($217M) will be directed to healthcare, AZN 238 million ($139.9M) to social protection of population, AZN 136.6 million ($80.3M) to support state companies, and AZN 100 million ($58.8M) to support business.

Moreover, as a result of the state budget review, the volume of additional funding in various directions will amount to AZN 1.3 billion ($764.7M), including AZN 465 million ($273.5M) for the improvement of Azerbaijan’s defense capability.

Earlier, the government allocated AZN 1.4 billion ($823.5m) from the state budget to combat the coronavirus pandemic and to curb its negative impact on the country’s economy according to the relevant presidential decree. Of this AZN 752 million ($442.3M) have been used in six months.

Some AZN 149 million ($87.6M) out of AZN 250 million ($147.1M) allocated for healthcare has already been used, including AZN 281 million ($165.3M) out of AZN 570 million ($335.3M) allocated for social and economic support measures.

Moreover, AZN 244 million ($143.5M) out of AZN 309 million ($181.7M) allocated for social security measures, and AZN 118 million ($69.4M) out of AZN 280 million ($164.7M) allocated for financial support to state companies has also been used already.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz