A number of restrictions have been mitigated in the Azerbaijani cities and districts in which the tough quarantine regime is in force and throughout the country in accordance with the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Along with mitigation of some restrictions in the country, a number of restrictions remain in force.

The following restrictions will remain in effect till 00:00 (GMT+4) August 31, 2020:

- entry into and exit from the territory of the country by vehicles and planes (excluding special and charter flights);

- entry to and exit from Azerbaijan’s cities and districts in which the special tough quarantine regime is in force, and passenger transportation by vehicles and planes from other cities and districts of the country (excluding Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) except for the movement of special vehicles, including ambulances, emergency vehicles, rescue vehicles and vehicles carrying cargo;

- group or individual reception of citizens in the state bodies except for ASAN Service Centers and DOST Service Centers.

