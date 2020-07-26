By Ayya Lmahamad

A ceremony has been held at the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry on receiving medical masks brough by South Korea as part of the country's fight against COVID-19, the ministry’s press service reported.

During the ceremony, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov noted that South Korea has shown solidarity with Azerbaijan and provided material and moral support from the very first day of Azerbaijan's fight against coronavirus. He said that the transfer of medical masks by the government of South Korea to Azerbaijan is a symbol of solidarity with the Azerbaijani people. In addition, he added that South Korea regularly holds video seminars on combating the virus for various departments of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Ambassador Kim Dong Op stated that the transfer of medical masks is a symbol of friendship between the two countries, expressing deep respect for the efforts of all relevant state institutions fighting the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan, and the ability of Azerbaijani people to fight the crisis. He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would win in this fight. Moreover, he congratulated Azerbaijan on holding a special session of the UN General Assembly devoted to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic upon the initiative of the Azerbaijani president.

Furthermore, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Nigar Bayramova stressed that the international community needs solidarity and cooperation in fighting the global crisis, stating that the governments of Azerbaijan and South Korea remain committed to close cooperation at a time when the whole world is focused on the fight against coronavirus and preventive measures.

Bayramova and Ambassador of South Korea to Azerbaijan Kim Tong Op signed the Act of Acceptance and Delivery of disinfectants delivered by the Korean government to Azerbaijan to help fight the pandemic.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz